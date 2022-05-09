Car production falls in April; exports rise, according to Inegi

Car production in Mexico marked a year-on-year decrease of 6.58% in April, while exports rose by 2.86%, data from the National Institute of Statistics (Inegi) showed on Monday, May 9th.
Auto production fell to 251,547 units, while vehicle exports rose to 241,286 units, the data showed.
Inegi recalls that for the dissemination of this administrative record, “authorization is available from the 22 companies affiliated with the Mexican Association of the Automotive Industry, A.C. (AMIA), Giant Motors Latin America S.A. of C.V. and Autos Orientales Picacho S.A. Investment Promoter, to publish information on the number of vehicles of each of the 35 corresponding brands and models that they produce and/or market in Mexico.”
From January-April 2022, 336,841 light vehicles were sold and, in this same period, 1,100,592 units were produced in Mexico. Light trucks represented 79.7% of the total produced, while the rest corresponded to automobile manufacturing.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
López Obrador announces elimination of tariffs and start of Sembrando Vida in Belize
“The relationship between Mexico and Belize,.
-
An “Ahuehuete” will replace the iconic palm tree on CDMX’s Glorieta de Reforma
According to the Government of Mexico.
-
As hurricane season approaches, experts say to beware of more rapidly intensifying storms
Maggie and Mike McKinney, their pets.
-
Attempted kidnapping reported in Tixcacal Opichen, Mérida
Two men tried to kidnap a.
-
Within hours of being inaugurated, ‘El Mirador’ in Campeche is vandalized
On Wednesday, May 4th, the Campeche.
-
Shootings in Cancun bars leave one dead and six injured: FGE
Two bars in Cancun, located on.
-
Men try to kidnap a 17-year-old girl in Kinchil Yucatán
The Municipal Police of Kinchil implemented.
-
Australian woman reported missing in Yucatan; brother offers reward for information
The strange disappearance of the Australian.
-
IMDUT plans to open new public transport routes in Mérida
This year the new route ‘Va.
-
Yucatan: electricity blackouts expected due to excessive demand
In the summer of this year,.
Leave a Comment