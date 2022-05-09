Car production falls in April; exports rise, according to Inegi

Car production in Mexico marked a year-on-year decrease of 6.58% in April, while exports rose by 2.86%, data from the National Institute of Statistics (Inegi) showed on Monday, May 9th.

Auto production fell to 251,547 units, while vehicle exports rose to 241,286 units, the data showed.

Inegi recalls that for the dissemination of this administrative record, “authorization is available from the 22 companies affiliated with the Mexican Association of the Automotive Industry, A.C. (AMIA), Giant Motors Latin America S.A. of C.V. and Autos Orientales Picacho S.A. Investment Promoter, to publish information on the number of vehicles of each of the 35 corresponding brands and models that they produce and/or market in Mexico.”

From January-April 2022, 336,841 light vehicles were sold and, in this same period, 1,100,592 units were produced in Mexico. Light trucks represented 79.7% of the total produced, while the rest corresponded to automobile manufacturing.

