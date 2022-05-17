Bus overturns in Querétaro leave at least 12 injured, 4 in serious condition

San Juan del Río.- A passenger bus carrying 54 people overturned in the state of Querétaro, which caused an intense mobilization of emergency services personnel who arrived to support those affected.

The mishap was recorded on highway 45, near the exit to the town of Paso de Mata, in the municipality of San Juan del Río, Queretaro.

According to reports, the driver of the passenger bus was apparently speeding, which caused him to lose control of the vehicle and leave the road.

It was the passengers themselves who requested the support of the emergency medical services to come to the site after several injured people were found inside the unit.

Staff from the State Coordination of Civil Protection, Secretariat of Citizen Security, Civil Protection Pedro Escobedo, Mexican Red Cross, and Firefighters of San Juan del Río, among others, came to their support.

At least 12 of the passengers were seriously injured, of which four were classified in serious condition. Those affected were transferred to hospitals in San Juan del Río and the city of Querétaro for specialized medical care.

