Attempted kidnapping reported in Tixcacal Opichen, Mérida

Two men tried to kidnap a young woman in Tixcacal Opichen on Thursday, May 5th, and the alleged victim took advantage of social media to report the case.

Once again a complaint of attempted kidnapping was made known through Facebook. On this occasion, the alleged criminal act occurred in Tixcacal Opichen in the city of Mérida, which has called into question whether the city is still the safest in Mexico.

It should be remembered that it is not the only case registered in the capital and in municipalities of the entity. A few days ago, the presence of a white truck that was circulating through the streets without license plates was reported and on one of the occasions, one of the crew tried to get on a woman.

Added to this is the case of a 17-year-old girl from Kinchil, who also reported having been the victim of a riot. This time it was a “Tsuru” car.

Through her Facebook account, her user Defi Loria shared a text on her personal account exposing what a person named Jassyvi Góngora had suffered.

“A few minutes ago I went out to buy groceries to a small store around the corner from my house when a white van stopped next to me just two houses from mine open getting off two guys trying to get on me,” she reads.

The events occurred on Thursday around 11:00 p.m., or at least at that time, he published the events that occurred on Calle 77c x 36 y 38 Tixcacal Opichen.

“I moved forward as fast as I could and I told my mother that she was sitting on the terrace and she went out quickly to take pictures of her, but they were far away because when I got to my house they left right away,” she added.

