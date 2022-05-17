Asthma cases double in Yucatan (SSY)

Figures from the Federal Health Secretariat as of April 23 indicate that in Yucatan there is a record of 1,034 cases of asthma (457 men and 577 women), which compared to the same period last year represents an increase of 50.5 percent. The figure for 2021 to the date mentioned was 687 cases.

(SSY).- Given this scenario, Dr. Hugo Cámara Combaluzier, a gastroenterologist specializing in Endoscopy and Child Nutrition at the Mérida Clinic-Hospital of Public-Private Application of the Issste in Yucatán, mentioned that it is necessary to cover the deficiencies in the care of this pathology to avoid unnecessary suffering in patients, mainly children.

“Asthma is a disease of the respiratory system characterized by chronic inflammation of the airway, whose clinical manifestations are heterogeneous and variable over time and consist of wheezing, shortness of breath, chest tightness, and cough,” he explained.

He explained that the origin of the disease is complex and involves inflammation, intermittent obstruction, and hyperactivity (increased bronchial construction response) of the airways.

“The presence of edema-inflammation caused by fluid accumulation-and mucus secretion contributes to both obstruction and increased reactivity. The disease can have an acute, subacute or chronic course, depending on the frequency, duration and intensity of its clinical manifestations”, explained the specialist.

He indicated that the manifestations of asthma occur in response to numerous triggering stimuli, both endogenous (internal to the person) and exogenous (from the environment). Among these triggering stimuli are exposure to an inadequate environment (cold, humid, or with allergens), exercise or effort, and reactions to food or other substances as a result of increased intestinal permeability.

Viral and bacterial illnesses of the upper respiratory tract and emotional stress can also worsen symptoms.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments