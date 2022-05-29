Ángela Aguilar proudly wears a Yucatecan suit prior to her concert in Mérida

After her great concert on Saturday, May 28th, in Mérida in the company of the voices of her father Pepe Aguilar and her brother Leonardo, the beautiful and talented Ángela Aguilar sais she wanted to learn as much as possible about the culture of Yucatan, and she surprised her fans by proudly wearing a Yucatecan “Terno” dress.

It was the director of the Casa de las Artesanías de Yucatán, Beatriz Peralta y Chacón, who released the photos of Ángela Aguilar wearing a beautiful Yucatecan dress on social media.

“It is a pride to have the Aguilar Family as a visitor, and that Ángela Aguilar proudly wears our Yucatecan traditional dress made by artisans from the south of the State”, Peralta y Chacon expressed.

“I hope, she continued, that with your steps you continue to trace a path to follow for the people who admire you. You are a unique and special young lady, and that is why we wish you the best of success”. she told the singer.

Who is Angela Aguilar?

Ángela Aguilar Álvarez was born in Los Angeles, California; on October 8, 2003. She is the daughter of singer Pepe Aguilar and Aneliz Álvarez-Alcalá.

In her career as a singer, she gained notable recognition after performing “La Llorona” at the 19th Annual Latin Grammy Awards in 2018. She is the granddaughter of the famous “Charro de Mexico”, Antonio Aguilar.

Her first solo studio album, Primero Soy Mexicana (2018), was praised with acclaim and success. She has been nominated for a Grammy Award and two Latin Grammy Awards, becoming one of the youngest artists nominated for both awards.

It should be noted that Ángela wore the beautiful dress in the enclosure called En Nah, Museum of Crafts, which is located in Santa Ana Park, downtown Mérida and offers Yucatecan products made by 40 notorious artisans from 13 municipalities.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments