An “Ahuehuete” will replace the iconic palm tree on CDMX’s Glorieta de Reforma

According to the Government of Mexico City, the consultation decided to replace the palm tree of the Roundabout of Paseo de la Reforma will conclude, tonight it has already been announced that an ahuehuete will be the guest of said space.
On the web page enabled for consultation, the Secretary of the Environment of Mexico City (Sedema) reported that an “Ahuehuete tree was chosen by citizens chose to replace the historic Palma de Reforma.”
Ahuehuete, this is the tree that the people of the capital chose for the Glorieta de Reforma
The Ahuehuete added 77 thousand 485 votes, that is, more than 6 thousand than the Canarian palm that reached 71 thousand 287 votes.
Further behind were the jacaranda with 24,236 votes, the ceiba with 11,083, the Manita tree with 9,209, the ash with 5,718, and the Mexican sycamore with 1,973.
The winner is a native and symbolic tree from Mexico. There are ahuehuetes in the Bosque de Chapultepec, Xochimilco, Azcapotzalco and in the Glorieta de la Diana Cazadora.
It is a tree with huge trunks and small, soft leaves. It can live up to 3,000 years”, according to the information contained on the consultation’s website.
Two weeks ago, the Government of Mexico City called on citizens to participate in the consultation, after the removal of the palm tree that had died from the effects of a fungus.
The new specimen will be transferred from a nursery, an urban forest, or some other natural area of Mexico City.
The procedure would last approximately one month because the floor of the Paseo de la Reforma roundabout would undergo a sanitary and improvement treatment to receive the new guest who is expected to be about 15 meters tall.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
