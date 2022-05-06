AMLO’s wife, Beatriz Gutiérrez Müller arrived in Washington for 5 de Mayo celebrations

The writer and researcher Beatriz Gutiérrez Müller, published around 8 p.m. on Wednesday (central Mexico time) on her Instagram account, a video announcing her arrival in the United States.

Beatriz Gutierrez Müller has always said that the term “first lady” does not apply to her, that is why we refer to her as “the president’s wife”.

(Excelsior).- An image taken aboard a vehicle shows the route along a river called the Potomac, in which part of the bay of this North American flow can be seen.

“This is the Potomac River, which traces the city of Washington. Tomorrow (today) we will be commemorating the Battle of May 5 at the White House. The United States government, in particular Mrs. Jill Biden, has invited us to this celebration. We are already here #Washington” she wrote on her Instagram account.

