AMLO says he will announce a list of vacancies for Mexican doctors on May 24

After the controversy generated by the hiring of 500 Cuban doctors in Mexico, president Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) reported that he will announce a list of vacancies for Mexican doctors, and offered immediate hiring with better salaries for these health workers.

“It is good news that this controversy is taking place because next Tuesday we are going to announce all the jobs that we have available in all the places where doctors are needed. We are going to announce them on Tuesday (May 24) with the commitment to immediately hire all doctors.” AMLO announced in his morning conference from the National Palace.

López Obrador assured that in the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) and in the Institute of Security and Social Services for State Workers (ISSSTE) the calls for specialists are constantly repeated for years and these do not get occupied.

He reiterated that Cuban doctors were hired because they are needed.

The President of Mexico thanked the Cuban government and Cuban doctors “for their solidarity.”

AMLO assured that in Mexico there are no interventional doctors, in a country where the main cause of death is heart attacks.

“You know one of the most frequent deaths, especially in rural areas, are heart attacks because there are no cardiologists, not even the medicines so that the patient with a heart attack can resist and can get to a hospital to be treated, we are talking about cardiologists, but we do not have the specialty of interventionists who are those who do catheterization, and it is one of the main causes of death in the country”. the Mexican president said.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments