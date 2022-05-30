After five days of missing, a senior citizen is found dead in Chemax

After almost a week that the disappearance of Laureano “N”, 73 years old, was reported, it was announced that unfortunately, he was found lifeless and in an advanced state of putrefaction.
On Wednesday, May 25th, agents of the Public Security Secretariat (SSP) and the Municipal Police found Don Laureano’s body during a search operation in a vacant lot, located on Calle 32, between 21 and 13 of the San Francisco Neighborhood, in the town of Chemax, Yucatán.
It is known that the senior citizen left his house on Friday, May 19th, and as the hours passed his relatives became concerned as they did not know of his whereabouts.
That same day they notified the authorities in Chemax, so police officers, relatives, and neighbors began a search operation in the area.
After five days, his lifeless body was found.
The place was cordoned off by state and municipal police until Semefo personnel arrived for the legal proceedings.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Psychologist says depression and anxiety are the mental disorders that predominate in Yucatan
Yucatecan psychologist Adriana Bacab reported that.
-
Cozumel Carnival 2022 leaves 150 detainees and one seriously hospitalized
Between massive fights and disturbance of.
-
Residents enraged by the alleged abuse of a minor in El Cuyo
Three construction workers were subdued by.
-
Young woman sent a selfie before she passed away in an accident on the Mérida-Cancún highway
After spending a happy week with.
-
The recently discovered archaeological zone of Xiol in Kanasín includes five monumental palaces
In Kanasín there is an archaeological.
-
Mexico wants a trade agreement with South Korea
The Mexican government is advancing its.
-
More drug dealers are arrested in Tulum, Quintana Roo
The police coordination against crime between.
-
Yucatan: with 30 million pesos for Ejidatarios, the conflict over land in Dzibilchaltún finally comes to an end
The National Institute of Anthropology and.
-
The third most violent weekend of the present administration was recorded last week
With 266 victims of intentional homicide,.
-
US senators ask Biden for immediate action against AMLO’s ‘anti-business rhetoric’
A dozen Republican and Democratic senators.
Leave a Comment