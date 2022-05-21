A woman is crushed to death when a tree falls on top of her car on the Mérida-Valladolid highway

A strange accident happened on Thursday, May 19th, when the driver Lisie TM, 56, lost her life instantly when a tree fell on top of her car while she was traveling on the Mérida-Valladolid highway.

The tragic event occurred at kilometer 88 of the aforementioned highway, at the Libre Unión-Holcá section, where a fairly tall tree fell from the root and fell right on top of the Honda City, with Campeche license plates, which the woman was driving.

According to preliminary information, the woman was traveling with a child who was in the backseat of the car and would have survived the impact.

Witnesses help the injured

After the accident, motorists passing by the site tried to get the guide from between the iron bars but her tree trunk was so heavy that it had to be cut into pieces to clear the vehicle.

With machetes, chainsaws, and bare hands, more than twenty men tried to reach the woman as soon as possible in the hope that she was still alive, while the screams of a child were heard.

Paramedics arrived at the site but they could do nothing because Lisie had died instantly from the strong impact.

State authorities took charge of the corresponding proceedings and so far it is unknown why or how the tree fell.

