A woman is crushed to death when a tree falls on top of her car on the Mérida-Valladolid highway

A strange accident happened on Thursday, May 19th, when the driver Lisie TM, 56, lost her life instantly when a tree fell on top of her car while she was traveling on the Mérida-Valladolid highway.
The tragic event occurred at kilometer 88 of the aforementioned highway, at the Libre Unión-Holcá section, where a fairly tall tree fell from the root and fell right on top of the Honda City, with Campeche license plates, which the woman was driving.
According to preliminary information, the woman was traveling with a child who was in the backseat of the car and would have survived the impact.
Witnesses help the injured
After the accident, motorists passing by the site tried to get the guide from between the iron bars but her tree trunk was so heavy that it had to be cut into pieces to clear the vehicle.
With machetes, chainsaws, and bare hands, more than twenty men tried to reach the woman as soon as possible in the hope that she was still alive, while the screams of a child were heard.
Paramedics arrived at the site but they could do nothing because Lisie had died instantly from the strong impact.
State authorities took charge of the corresponding proceedings and so far it is unknown why or how the tree fell.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Xcaret postpones the 14th edition of the Sacred Maya Journey
The return of the traditional Sacred.
-
With these local flowers, you help prevent the loss of bees in Yucatan
Every May 20, World Bee Day.
-
US government officials talk about UFOs publicly for the first time in 50 years
Two senior U.S. defense intelligence officials.
-
The US Embassy to invest 30 million USD in the “South of Mexico Generating Employment and Sustainability” program
In alliance with seven governments from.
-
Face-to-face courses return to La Ibérica de Mérida; they will celebrate a big event on Sunday
On Sunday, May 22, the Centro.
-
Construction worker arrested for sexual abuse against a maid inside a hotel in Tulum, Quintana Roo
The municipal police of Tulum, in.
-
Yucatan is about to receive the first cloud of dust from the Sahara desert in 2022
A cloud of dust from the.
-
Yucatecans seek to sell one ton of Cochinita Pibil and 6 thousand panuchos in Mexico City
With the “Yucatán Expone” program, Yucatecan.
-
Mérida Municipal Police officer returns wallet to owner with more than 5 thousand pesos
The Mérida Municipal Police agent Roberto.
-
Man sentenced to 32 years in prison for homicide in Mérida, Yucatán
After being found criminally responsible for.
Leave a Comment