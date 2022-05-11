A park was remodeled thanks to a participatory design program in Las Américas, Mérida

Public spaces are a reflection of citizen peace and the harmonious coexistence that exists in our Municipality, these are places where social relations between neighbors are woven and families have more alternatives to develop activities together, however, this is only possible when the authorities and the community fulfill their responsibility in the area that corresponds to them, assured the Mayor, Renán Barrera Concha.

During the supervision visit of the works that were carried out in the park of the Las Américas subdivision, the Municipal President pointed out that the city is a space that we all build on a day-to-day basis, through constant work between citizens and government. , with actions that allow us to live in unity and harmony in the Municipality.

“I hope that this public space represents the civic peace that we build together, that all of you consider it yours, and that it be a recreation center that offers activities for all ages, thus promoting a space for coexistence where families enjoy the security and harmony that distinguishes our city”, he expressed.

Accompanied by a group of neighbors who collaborated with the City Council in the participatory design of the remodeling of the park, Barrera Concha thanked the neighbors for trusting in their municipal government and working together, because as citizens they must be participants in the decision-making decisions that influence your community.

Francisco Tejero Loría, vice president of the neighborhood committee, thanked the Mayor for allowing them to work on the design of the remodeling of the park since this generated the union of the neighbors since they all contributed ideas that represent them.

“This park is an emblematic area, which will soon be a meeting point, not only to exercise or enjoy with the family but also to foster bonding between neighbors and even to promote the products that many of them sell. So, definitely, this park is going to be used much more ”, he opined.

For her part, Jazmín Díaz Vázquez, a neighbor and member of the Ecoemprendedora de la Tierra collective, indicated that the remodeling of the park is a great achievement for the community, especially for children and young people who will enjoy it much more.

“Citizen participation is very important, and thanks to the neighborhood committee that has worked for hand in hand with the City Council, many things have been achieved. I am happy to see what is being done with this park,” she stated.

In this regard, the secretary of Citizen Participation, Julio Sauma Castillo, highlighted that this is one of the parks remodeled through the participatory design program that had more collaboration from the neighbors, who, regardless of the fact that the pandemic delayed the work, kept virtually in contact with the City Council to jointly define the improvements that this public space would have.

“I am sure that with the interest they have in continuing to work with the City Council, there will be more works that benefit this subdivision,” he said.

For his part, the director of Public Works, David Loría Magdub, reported that the remodeling of the park includes the construction of an ecological perimeter jogging walkway, a multipurpose plaza made of ecological concrete, the remodeling of the children’s area with synthetic grass and new and rescued children’s modules. In addition, it will be equipped with new furniture, benches, garbage cans, and informative signage for the use of the site, as well as new lighting with LED technology, and a pedestrian crossing will be built for the safety of children who visit the park and their families. In total, the investment amounts to $5,460,978.82 pesos, and will benefit 3,000 neighbors.

“We are respecting the green areas, reusing what is in good condition, and adding new things so that this is a space that the whole family can enjoy. The delivery of the park will be at the end of next June”, he commented.

In this regard, the Mayor reiterated that this participatory design process revitalizes the area, improves the perception of safety, and promotes a more pleasant urban image and a comfortable atmosphere for residents.

Finally, the Mayor recalled that the 2018-2021 participatory design program contemplates the remodeling of 22 parks in the four cardinal points of the city, which are served according to the needs expressed directly by their users. Of the 22 parks, 17 have already been delivered to their beneficiaries.

