A month has passed without Covid deaths in Yucatan

On Monday, May 2nd, the Ministry of Health reported that, once again, there were no deaths from coronavirus in Yucatan, marking a full month in which the pandemic has not caused the death of any person in our state.

Likewise, it was reported that there were 12 new infections, two less than the day before when there were 14, but the number of hospitalized patients increased, because while yesterday there were 8, today 10 were reported.

It was also announced that to date there are 102,759 patients who recovered from the disease, who have no symptoms, and are not contagious.

Regarding deaths, it was last April 2 when a person who lost his life due to Covid-19 was last reported, and so far there have been no new cases, keeping the total number of deaths at 6 1,931 in our state, in more than two years of the pandemic.

As for the 12 new infections today, it was detailed that 11 were in Mérida and one in Progreso, for a total of 109,960, with the number of recovered patients mentioned above.

Contagions in Merida

In Mérida there are already 68,850 people infected with coronavirus, who live in:

17,735 are in the North zone

16,792 in the East zone

6,541 in the Downtown area

10,962 in the South zone

16,820 in the Poniente area

As of today, the active cases are 261 stable patients, isolated at home with mild symptoms, and 10 hospitalized in total isolation.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







