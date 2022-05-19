A farewell to Esther, a victim of femicide in Huhí, Yucatan

A very sad day was lived in Huhí on Tuesday, May 18th, when the funeral procession was held to say goodbye to Esther “N”, an esteemed working mother that, last Sunday had her throat cut by her ex-partner.

After the corresponding legal proceedings, the woman’s family received the body on the evening of Monday, May 16th, the vigil was held and at noon on Tuesday, May 18th, a religious event was held in the community of Huhí.

Dozens of people, including friends and relatives, participated in the heartfelt walk accompanying the coffin to the General Cemetery. Some people also accompanied their relatives on motorcycles or motorcycle taxis.

Esther, who leaves two children aged 20 and 22 orphaned, had ended her relationship with Manuel “N”, (alias El Chicote), who for years subjected her to a life where acts of violence were everyday stuff.

Despite having separated from Manuel, he continued to visit and annoy her, until Sunday, May 15th, when he attacked her with a knife and Esther died when she was transferred to a hospital.

“El Chicote” fled the scene, but on Wednesday, May 18th, he was arrested in the municipality of Huhí, Yucatan.

