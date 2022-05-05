A culture of collaboration is the key to improving the education in Yucatecan rural communities

The participation of society is key to building a comprehensive education, which favors equal opportunities for educational communities, that is the reason for the Municipal Councils for School Participation in Education.
(TYT).- The theater of the city of Valladolid, José María Iturralde Traconis, was the venue for the swearing-in of the 12 councils of the region, in a ceremony headed by the Secretary of Education of the Government of the State of Yucatan, Liborio Vidal Aguilar.
Representatives from Cuncunul, Chichimilá, Tekom, Tinum, Chemax, Dzitás, Kahua, Quintana Roo, Tixcacalcupul, Uayma, Temozón, and Valladolid were present at the event, and as witnesses, the federal deputy of district I, Sergio Chalé Cauich; the local deputy of the XI district, Luis Fernández Vidal, as well as educational authorities, mayors, union leaders, teachers, and parents.
Liborio Vidal said that quality education is possible with a participatory community that takes the necessary steps and works in collaboration with the authorities in actions that raise educational excellence and promote equal opportunities for Basic Education centers.
“A better future for our girls and boys is everyone’s responsibility, and on this path the Yucatecan teachers are very important, they are the guides and trainers of the students who will be citizens committed to their environment and society,” he added.
The technical secretary of the Segey, Francisco Javier Chimal Kuk, explained that these organizations operate in a coordinated manner with the parents’ associations, teachers, educational authorities, and the municipal officials of each of the municipalities that make up the region.
To date, 47 Municipal School Participation Councils have been installed in Yucatan. Valladolid is the third regional headquarters where they are installed, previously it was held in Motul and Ticul, with the participation of 13 and 22 municipal representatives, respectively.
The municipal president of Valladolid, Alfredo Fernández Arceo, expressed his support and commitment to joining the actions to work for equity and educational quality.
The protocol act was also accompanied by the general director of Basic Education, Linda Basto Ávila; the general director of Educational Development and Regional Management, Leonel Escalante Aguilar; the director of Regional Services, Maricela Arceo Vivas and the coordinator of the State Unit for Social Participation in Education, Violeta Real Pinelo.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
The CMIC Yucatán bets on greater training and certification of construction workers
On the Day of the Holy.
-
Yucatan looks into the future with the construction of the 2040 Agenda
Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal presented the.
-
Yucatan: The beaches of Progreso are ready to receive more visitors
Chicxulub Puerto, Chelem, and Chuburná declare.
-
Fines for owners of properties that prevent free access to beaches along the Yucatan coast
If you plan to go to.
-
Is it better to pay for a hotel in Progreso instead of taking your chances against the breathalyzer?
The Chamber of Commerce, Services and.
-
Judge allows former governor of Nuevo León to be transferred to a hospital
By order of a judge, the.
-
Wagons of the Mayan Train will cost 50 billion pesos: AMLO
President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced.
-
Yucatecan products reach the United Arab Emirates thanks to Made in Yucatan initiative
Last year, through the “Made in.
-
Mérida and Antigua present twinning plan
With the vision of continuing to.
-
Tourism service providers are trained in inclusion for people with disabilities
Service providers, who work in the.
Leave a Comment