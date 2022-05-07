7 out of 10 women suffer from violence in Campeche, millennials are the most affected

In Campeche, for every 100 women, 70 percent have suffered some type of violence for being a woman, indicate records from the State Women’s Institute of the State (IMEC), the issue stands out in the study “Justice Centers for Women in Mexico 2021” that details that the main aggressors are partners and ex-partners since they cause emotional damage.

In addition, the age at which they suffer more violence is between 20 and 39 years; The National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi) highlights that the sector of married women or in a free union has more affectation. The main type of violence against them is emotional and the most frequent aggressor is the partner or ex-partner.

According to IMEC estimates in the State, an average of 329 thousand 996 of 471 thousand 424 females registered in the 2020 Population and Housing Census have perceived some physical or verbal aggression.

Regarding the Justice Centers for Women (CJM) in Mexico, there are 55 distributed in 31 states, only Tabasco does not have a space for attention. In the Yucatan Peninsula there are four, Campeche has two, 50 percent; Quintana Roo, 25 percent; Yucatan also one, 25 percent.

Of the 55 justice centers for women, 38, 69.1 percent, are attached to the State Attorney General’s Offices, which serve as administrative units in 40.1 percent of the cases.

Shelters are the most requested

At the CMJ’s, the main service they offer transfers, which include channeling to shelters or hostels. Entities with more than one center in operation are Coahuila, five; the state of Mexico and San Luis Potosí, four each; Chiapas and Mexico City, three each.

Other services are processing complaints, monitoring and control of protection orders, as well as legal advice and psychological care and/or individual therapy.

It should be noted that in the segment “Service by age groups”, the largest number of women served are concentrated between the ranges of 20 to 29 years, age considered Millennials, and 30 to 39 years, followed by women from 40 to 49 years. The most recurrent cases of violence are emotional, physical, economic, and sexual violence.

