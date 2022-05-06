6 park rangers will protect Arrecife Alacranes in Yucatan

During a work tour to supervise the third stage of construction works in Progreso, Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal presented a project that will be carried out hand in hand with the National Commission of Natural Protected Areas (Conanp), to preserve the Arrecife Alacranes National Park. (PNAA).

This project establishes collaborative actions for the sustainable management and administration of the reef, for which the Government has assigned a team of 6 park rangers with a degree in Marine Biology and postgraduate degrees in Marine Sciences.

This qualified personnel will carry out monitoring of priority species, such as grouper, sea snail, lobster, and sea cucumber; it will oversee the eradication of invasive species, such as the lionfish, and will provide both attention and education to tourism.

In order to execute this scheme, Vila Dosal, together with the director of the Ría Lagartos Biosphere Reserve and the PNAA, Cristóbal Cáceres G. Cantón, delivered 3 equipped boats, radio, and satellite communication systems, in addition to promoting the use of ecological panels and motors, for a lower environmental impact towards the said ecosystem.

Urban improvement of Progreso

This Thursday, Vila Dosal also inaugurated works in charge of the Secretariat of Agrarian, Territorial and Urban Development (Sedatu) of the Federal Government, which are part of a package of 7 projects, within the Urban Improvement Program, in various points of the head Progreso and the Chuburná, Chelem, and Chicxulub police stations.

In this way, the Governor made a supervision visit to the third stage of modernization of the Malecón de Progreso, with an investment of 24 million pesos and 40% progress.

With this phase, the intervention on the boulevard would culminate, improving its image with streets, sidewalks, bike paths, lighting, and street furniture.

Works in Chelem

Likewise, at the Chelem de Progreso police station, the modernization works of the main park and the sports unit were delivered, through the exercise of 27.5 million pesos.

Also, through the expenditure of more than 14 million pesos, the main square was improved in its esplanade and kiosk components, and covered rest areas (pergolas), children’s games, civic space, and accesses, circulation, and parking lot.

On the other hand, there is the construction of the sports module, for over 13 million pesos, which consists of a multipurpose field for soccer and baseball practice, with stands, gardens and green areas, and a jogging track. Likewise, street furniture and lights were installed for night use.

Works in Chuburna

Afterward, Mauricio Vila, accompanied by the Mayor of Progreso, Julián Zacarías Curi, visited the Chuburná police station to inaugurate the work to improve the sports module and the main square, with gardens, green and rest areas, children’s games, access and circulation, and the fully equipped library, with free Internet and air conditioning; all with a value of 19 million pesos.

Likewise, the president verified the dredging works of the port of Chuburná, which, once finished, will benefit 435 fishermen.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments