3,000 years old network of passageways discovered in Peru

A team of archaeologists has discovered a network of passageways under a more than 3,000-year-old temple in the Peruvian Andes.
Chavin de Huantar temple, located in the north-central Andes, was once a religious and administrative center for people across the region.
The passageways were found earlier in May and have features believed to have been built earlier than the temple’s labyrinthine galleries, according to John Rick, an archaeologist at Stanford University who was involved in the excavation.
Located 3,200 meters above sea level, at least 35 underground passageways have been found over the years of excavations, which all connect with each other and were built between 1,200 and 200 years B.C. in the foothills of the Andes.
“It’s a passageway, but it’s very different. It’s a different form of construction. It has features from earlier periods that we’ve never seen in passageways,” Rick said.
Chavin de Huantar, declared a World Heritage Site in 1985, was the inspiration and name of the operation carried out when the Peruvian armed forces built a network of tunnels to rescue 72 people taken hostage by the Tupac Amaru Revolutionary Movement (MRTA) rebel group at the Japanese ambassador’s residence in Lima in 1997.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
The impressive Maya Balloon Festival in Tahmek will be free-admission
Days after the traditional patron fair.
-
The recently discovered archaeological zone of Xiol in Kanasín includes five monumental palaces
In Kanasín there is an archaeological.
-
Ángela Aguilar proudly wears a Yucatecan suit prior to her concert in Mérida
After her great concert on Saturday,.
-
New air routes Mérida-León and Mérida-Flores announced by governor Vila Dosal
Within the framework of the Tianguis.
-
Riviera Maya hotels prepare for the Atlantic Hurricane Season 2022
The Hotel Association of the Riviera.
-
Earth will become one big Supercontinent again
Geoscientists say Earth will be home to one.
-
Atlantic Hurricane Season 2022 to start June 1st
Federal meteorologists are forecasting a record-shattering.
-
British drummer Alan White dies at 72
Alan White, the British drummer who.
-
Andy Fletcher Depeche Mode co-founder dies at age 60
Depeche Mode Keyboardist Andy ‘Fletch’ Fletcher.
-
Photographic essay: Colombia elections, a reality not too far away from Mexico’s
Colombia will host Presidential elections this.
Leave a Comment