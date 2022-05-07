100 thousand pesos reward for information that could lead to the whereabouts of Yolanda

The Local Commission for the Search of People, of Monterrey, offers a reward of 100 thousand pesos for information that helps to find the whereabouts of Yolanda Martínez.

The Commission shared a phone number, as well as an email to provide any information that may be useful to them, they asked not to share false information.

“Help us locate Yolanda, if you have information that will help us find her whereabouts, get in touch. Just call 812 020 6868 or send an email to cipol.recompensa@gmail.com “, they wrote.

The 26-year-old girl disappeared on March 31 in the Peñón Blanco sector, in the municipality of Guadalupe, in Monterrey, Nuevo León.

The first time the government resorted to this very same action was to find Debanhi Escobar.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments