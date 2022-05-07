100 thousand pesos reward for information that could lead to the whereabouts of Yolanda

The Local Commission for the Search of People, of Monterrey, offers a reward of 100 thousand pesos for information that helps to find the whereabouts of Yolanda Martínez.
The Commission shared a phone number, as well as an email to provide any information that may be useful to them, they asked not to share false information.
“Help us locate Yolanda, if you have information that will help us find her whereabouts, get in touch. Just call 812 020 6868 or send an email to cipol.recompensa@gmail.com “, they wrote.
The 26-year-old girl disappeared on March 31 in the Peñón Blanco sector, in the municipality of Guadalupe, in Monterrey, Nuevo León.
The first time the government resorted to this very same action was to find Debanhi Escobar.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
The Panucho Fair in Kanasín will give away 10 thousand free panuchos!
Kanasín will celebrate its first edition.
-
6 park rangers will protect Arrecife Alacranes in Yucatan
During a work tour to supervise.
-
Pedestrian traffic lights in Mérida: the debate will be submitted to an open parliament
Representatives from the PAN, PRI, and.
-
Fire in junkyard gets out of control and burns vehicles parked on the street
A strong fire in a junkyard.
-
7 out of 10 women suffer from violence in Campeche, millennials are the most affected
In Campeche, for every 100 women,.
-
Ministry of Health issues epidemiological notice for cases of hepatitis in children
After the report of the World.
-
Governor Mauricio Vila celebrates Holy Cross Day with construction workers
Mauricio Vila, governor of Yucatan, surprised.
-
AMLO’s wife, Beatriz Gutiérrez Müller arrived in Washington for 5 de Mayo celebrations
The writer and researcher Beatriz Gutiérrez.
-
Mérida Mayor Renán Barrera strengthens ties with the European Union
The European Union highlighted that Mérida.
-
The Government of Yucatan says the Xibalbá Park project has the environmental permits at the state level
Regarding the closure of the Xibalbá.
Leave a Comment