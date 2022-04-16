Yucatecan teenager stands out in an international singing contest

At just 12 years old, Isabella Sauri Rosado represents the State in the singing Reality Spotlight, second season, which will celebrate its sixth week of concerts and where the young Yucatecan singer at risk of being eliminated, for which she requires the support and vote of all his countrymen to stay in the competition.

The contest started on March 6th with 18 applicants from Mexico, Guatemala, Costa Rica, and Colombia, but right now there are only 12 left.

It should be noted that Sauri Rosado is the youngest among the competitors, since all the others are of legal age, including a 44-year-old participant who has already been eliminated.

The meeting has been carried out virtually at all times, from the call, registration, auditions, and now the concerts. As critics stand out Abyadé, Yazmín Valencia and the also Yucatecan Rod Mendoza.

“She started singing when she was six years old and she has participated in other contests, she has appeared in the Paseo Verde, the Biciruta Nocturna, and other shows. She was recently invited to the Guelaguetza Festival when they were in the Parque de la Paz, “said her mother Lilia Rosado.

The young woman is currently in first grade at Technical High School 55 “Plantel Azteca” and although she can interpret various genres, she is more inclined toward pop music.

“She is a little shy, although when she sings she forgets, she changes on stage, she is very introverted and that is affecting her, that is why she was nominated, the criticism she has received is not because of her voice or intonation, but rather It is difficult to function, her body expression, there she reflects that characteristic that is normal in her, “he said.

For this reason, Sauri Rosado needs the support of all Yucatecans so as not to be eliminated.

You can vote for her on the page spotlight-show.com/temporada-2/#votaciones or on her Facebook Isabella Covers, every eight hours, until this Saturday, April 16th, before midnight.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments