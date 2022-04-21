Yucatecan Congress to enrich the Suicide Prevention Law initiative

The deputies who are members of the Permanent Commission of Health and Social Security, agreed that their proposals be collected to enrich the initiative of the Suicide Prevention Law presented by representative Eduardo Sobrino Sierra (PRD), and analyze it in the following meeting to come up with a complete document.

(TYT).- For this reason, the president of the commission, representative Dafne López Osorio (PAN), requested that these proposals be delivered to the General Secretary to integrate them into a comparative table, at the proposal of Sobrino Sierra.

Eduardo Sobrino Sierra suggested that these initiatives be analyzed in a work meeting since he was aware of the information arising from the activities carried out by Dafne López Osorio (PAN) and Vida Gómez Herrera (MC).

“One of the suggestions that are made is that schools incorporate psychologists who know about the subject and to work with young people, children, parents, and teachers, considering that this is not just a health problem, but a social and cultural issue.

For her part, Vida Gómez Herrera expressed her observations derived from forums held with young people and specialists. She pointed out that it is important that this issue be addressed well and thoroughly, every word of the initiative must be deepened. to translate into changes in society.

“I think that, if all of us put these contributions on the table, we will have one of the best initiatives and laws in the country,” she added.

Meanwhile, representative Rubí Be Chan (Morena), agreed to hold the work meeting to complement the initiative and declared that she will deliver her proposal to the Commission.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments