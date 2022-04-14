Yucatecan businessmen promote tourist attractions in Guadalajara

In their recent work tour of Guadalajara, Jalisco, the governor of Yucatan, Mauricio Vila Dosal, and the head of the Secretariat for Tourism Development (Sefotur), Michelle Fridman Hirsch, were accompanied by Yucatecan businessmen, who presented the destination to travel wholesalers, retailers, and operators of groups or conventions.
(La Jornada Maya).- Before more than 150 people, representatives of travel agencies, hotels, services, and the three airlines with connections between Merida and the city of Guadalajara, offered “5 reasons to visit Yucatan” and a gastronomic experience. Through a coordinated entry system, they delivered information about their products and raffled some courtesies among the attendees.
To carry out these two meetings, Sefotur sent a call to state businessmen, through associations and chambers, as part of the commitment to continue advancing hand in hand; Thus, it was possible to involve members of the National Chamber of Commerce, Services, and Tourism (Canaco-Servytur) or the Mexican Association of Hotels in Yucatan (AHMY).
Afeet, Hoteleros Colón, Hotel Residencial, Curio by Hilton, Tsukan Santuario, Gamma Castellanos and Amigo Yucatán sent digital proposals to add to the QR code that was given to the attendees. Siranda Arualtur Operadora, MMIncentives DMC, XIX Travel and Puerta Progreso, Rosas & Xocolate Boutique Hotel+SPA, Hotel Caribe, Mesones de Valladolid, Holiday Inn, Wayam Mundo Imperial, Fiesta Americana and Courtyard Mérida Downtown were present.
These activities are part of the actions implemented by the Undersecretary for Promotion and Market Intelligence of Sefotur, in charge of the Directorate of Trade and Specialized Fairs, within the agreements established in alliances and twinning signed in 2019, and the endorsement of 2021, signed with Jalisco, within the framework of the Tianguis Turístico de México.
“We are very happy to become part of this alliance that we have signed twice because Jalisco and Yucatán are brother states, we have a lot to share in terms of history, nature, and tourism to invite you to visit us in Yucatán, especially in this 2022, which we call the Year of Gastronomy”, MIchelle Fridman Hirsch explained.
Then, she highlighted that it was decided to name 2022 the Year of Yucatecan Gastronomy, to promote local and regional cuisine as a way to attract more visitors with a wide variety of dishes, that have given recognition to the area, at the national and international levels, winning different awards.
He took the opportunity to present the new positioning campaign “365 flavors in Yucatan”, together with the hashtag #YucatánEsSabor, aimed at promoting regional, seasonal and organic consumption, highlighting recipes, ingredients, and experiences; It will start on June 18, World Day for Sustainable Gastronomy.
Finally, gastronomic samples were brought to Guadalajara by the Yucatecan chefs Roberto Solis, Elio Xicum, and the traditional cook María Elidé de la Paz. In turn, a Yucatecan brewery offered a tasting to transport the participants to the land of Mayab, through the senses, promoting its attractions and infrastructure.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
