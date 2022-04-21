Yucatecan Band will offer a concert with hits from Disney and Pixar

The Yucatan Symphonic Band “Luis Luna Guarneros” will offer two concerts which they called “Magic of Childhood”. Both will take place at the Peón Contreras Theater on May 3 and 8, so the young and old can enjoy the most representative hits of Disney and Pixar movies.

“The recitals will take place next Tuesday, May 3, and Sunday, May 8 at 7:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m., respectively, in this cultural venue”, explained Oscar Osorio Ramírez, director of the ensemble.

These are concerts in which the Symphonic Band will perform a selection of songs from Disney children’s movies such as Aladdin, Beauty and the Beast, The Jungle Book, Mulan, The Little Mermaid, Frozen, The Lion King, and others from Pixar.

“Magic in Childhood”, highlighted by Osorio Ramírez, is an opportunity for children to get involved in the world of music and learn about the work done by the Yucatan Symphonic Band.

The Yucatan Symphonic Band “Luis Luna Guarneros” is the “little sister” of the Symphony Orchestra since they are almost the same age. The first is made up of musicians of all ages; its youngest member is 15 years old and the oldest is 40.

It is made up of around 40 musicians; and as for the instruments, unlike the Symphony Orchestra, it lacks strings, but this is complemented with wind instruments such as clarinets, flutes, and saxophones.

Oscar Osorio celebrated that, after two years of the pandemic, the state’s cultural life is beginning to reactivate for the benefit of those who depend on it. During that time, the Symphonic Band had no rehearsals or concerts whatsoever.

“Just last year we started our season with a concert of soloists that was quite successful, we did it in the Patio de Cuerdas of the Palacio de la Música. And with that event we reopened our artistic activity”, he recalled.

Tickets for “Magic in Childhood” can be obtained at the portal tusboletos.mx; at Redicom in Gran Plaza and downtown; and in Electronica González in Altabrisa and Las Américas shopping centers. Its cost varies according to the place occupied in the Theater.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments