Yucatan reports more than 1.1 billion dollars in exports: Inegi

As a result of teamwork between the Yucatecans and the efforts of the state government in the investment attraction policy, Yucatan registered, during 2021, a value of 1.1 billion US dollars in exports, which shows the economic reactivation of the entity, informed the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi).

This figure represents an increase of 35.3 percent, compared to 2020, twice the national average, which is just over 17 percent and positions the Yucatan among the first with the highest growth in the country.

In the fourth quarter of 2021, it registered 338.5 million dollars in exports, an increase of 30.6 percent compared to the same period of 2020, almost four times higher than that of the Republic, of 8 percent.

The Inegi exposed the subsectors with the greatest participation in the state and there are more and more Yucatecan industries that export their products to the world, this has translated into the recovery and generation of more than 36 thousand jobs, 11 thousand more than those lost during the pandemic Likewise, Yucatán has the lowest unemployment rate and registered a historical maximum of workers affiliated with Social Security (IMSS).

To these jobs will be added the thousands of jobs that are going to generate the 100 billion pesos in investments, by international and even global firms, such as Amazon, Accenture, Fincantieri or Tesla, while consultants such as the British Deloitte indicate that the best conditions for doing business are found in the territory, and the American Chamber of Commerce highlights that it is the safest place to do business in all of Mexico.

The authorities assure that they will continue promoting the state in the world, deepening the changes and reinforcing the transformation route of Yucatan, looking for new commercial partners, exploring other markets, and improving the infrastructure to make the entity increasingly attractive and competitive and thus, export more and more products and attract more investments that generate quality jobs.

