Yucatan registers significant growth in the manufacturing industry this year

According to the Monthly Survey of the Manufacturing Industry corresponding to the month of February 2022 of the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI), the entity presented an increase of more than 11%.

As a result of the teamwork and momentum promoted by Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal to transform the economy in favor of Yucatecan families, the manufacturing industry registered a growth of more than 11% at the beginning of this year, as Yucatan continues to advance in its economic recovery generating more jobs and economic benefits, reported the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI).

According to the INEGI Monthly Survey of the Manufacturing Industry corresponding to the month of February 2022, this industry generated a production value of 12,060 million pesos in the state, which represents a growth of 11.2% compared to the same period of 2021.

As a result of the strategy implemented by Vila Dosal to generate sources of employment in the state, during the first two months of this year, the manufacturing sector registered average employment of 37,750 workers, which represents a growth of 6.4% compared to the same period, but from 2021; amount almost three times higher than the national average which is 2.4% and which positioned the state among the first three states with the highest growth in the country.

During the month of February, the manufacturing industry registered a labor occupation of 37,712 workers, which represented a growth of 5.4% compared to the same period in 2021, a growth higher than the national growth of 2.8%.

During the same period, this sector registered an average of 7.5 million hours worked, which means a growth of 5.4% compared to the same period in 2021, a growth higher than the national growth of 2.7%, which places the state as one of the top 5 in the country with the highest growth.

Regarding the specific report for the month of March this year, it was detailed that this industry registered 7.3 million hours worked in the state, that is, an increase of 6.1% compared to the same period last year and that it is three times higher than the national of 2.9%.

These results reflect the economic recovery of Yucatan by having a package of more than 200 investment projects, for over 100,000 million pesos, by international and even global firms, such as Amazon, Accenture, Fincantieri or Tesla, which will be developing in the coming years in the state and that will create thousands of jobs, direct and indirect, for the benefit Yucatecan families.

All this has translated into the recovery and generation of more than 39 thousand jobs, 14 thousand more than those lost during the pandemic, likewise, Yucatan has the lowest unemployment rate and registered a historical maximum of workers affiliated with Social Security (IMSS). , thanks to the certainty that Yucatan generates in the private initiative, consultants such as the British Deloitte indicate that the best conditions for doing business are found in the territory, and the American Chamber of Commerce highlights that it is the safest place to do business in all of Mexico.

