Yucatán Quartet for the first time in Valladolid

In an event organized by the Valladolid Restaurant Association ARVAY A.C., and the San Servacio Church Parish, the Yucatán Quartet and the saxophonist David Dzib, as well as the soprano Mariana Echeverría, will offer the first Concert with Cause, on April 22, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. in Valladolid, Yucatan.
The show will be open access to the public over 14 years of age, at a cost of two hundred pesos per person. The income collected will be donated to the Church of San Servacio.
Those attending the Concert with a Cause will be able to enjoy a wide repertoire of classical music that will include pieces by famous artists such as Vivaldi, Mozart, and Puccini. The Yucatan Quartet, made up of Nadezda Goluveba (Cello), Nikolay Dimitrov (Viola), Timothy Myall (Violin), and Cristopher Collins (Violin), will thus delight the public with its mastery of musical instruments and the beauty of the harmony of its strings.
Likewise, the Yucatan Quartet, accompanied by the voice of the Soprano Mariana Echeverría, will perform the musical piece “Himno a Miguel Arcángel” by the Yucatecan composer Roberto Abraham Mafud.
Regarding the event, the president of ARVAY A.C., Jordy Abraham Martínez, stated: “This is the first time that the Yucatan Quartet, made up of professional musicians from the Yucatan Symphony Orchestra, offers a concert in Valladolid, so we are very happy that the people of the municipality who attend can live this experience”.
In turn, Abraham Martínez affirmed that the Concert seeks to pay for a noble cause: “Everything we collect will be given to the Parish of the Church of San Servacio. In this sense, we are very grateful to the Yucatan Quartet, David Dzib, and Mariana Echeverría for showing solidarity and being part of this effort.”
In turn, Father Joel Tuz Canul, Pastor of the Church of San Servacio, exhorted the citizens of Valladolid to attend the Concert with a Cause: “We invite people to come to appreciate a quality musical show, either with their partners or with their families. We hope for a good response, and we appreciate the support of our fellow organizers for joining forces to make this event a reality”.
The Concert with Cause will take place in the Church of San Servacio. Ticket sales are now available at the contact cell phone number 985-856-2324.
