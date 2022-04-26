Yucatán products and destinations will be promoted in all of Mexico

With this itinerant commercial fair, the promotion of the state continues so that local companies reach new markets and boost tourism, generating sources of work in favor of the Yucatecans.

It is projected that during the year 2022, a total of 7 editions of this exhibition will be held in mayors of Mexico City and the states of Jalisco, Chihuahua, Querétaro, and Durango.

(TYT).- To promote Yucatán, its products, and local attractions, with the aim of reaching new markets and attracting more tourism that is reflected in more jobs for Yucatecan families, the State Government launches the “Yucatán Expone” strategy, which consists of taking to different parts of the country a sample of its wide commercial, tourist, cultural, gastronomic and entertainment offer.

More than 700 micro, small and medium-sized businesses from all over the state will participate in this itinerant event, who will be taking Yucatecan products such as sauces, condiments, textiles, footwear, pastries, handicrafts, liquors, honey, snacks and chips, hammocks, bags, jewelry, among others.

“Yucatan Expone” has its precedents in the Yucatan Week in Mexico, a showcase that was held until 2019 and had the country’s capital as its only venue, but now with the novelty that the entity can be promoted through 7 editions in mayor Mexican cities across the country.

In this way, what is done by Yucatecan hands, the local attractions, the culture, and the gastronomy of Yucatan will be touring the country, starting in Coyoacán, mayor of Mexico City and, according to what is projected for 2022, it will continue in other districts of the capital of the country, like Magdalena Contreras; as well as in the states of Jalisco, Chihuahua, Querétaro, and Durango.

These venues will be held mostly in public spaces that will be managed in synergy with their respective authorities, so will have no cost to the state.

The editions of this trade fair will last 10 or 4 days each and, except for the first event, which will have 40 stands, the Yucatán Expone spaces in its various venues will have more than 80 exhibition points each.

The exhibition, organized by the State Government through the Secretariat of Economic Development and Labor (Sefoet) with the participation of those of Culture and the Arts (Sedeculta) and Tourism Development (Sefotur), aims to promote the state of Yucatan through a business, commercial, industrial, tourist, gastronomic and cultural meeting, as well as the exhibition and commercialization of products and services made by Yucatecan companies.

The public will be able to enjoy a program of artistic presentations typical of the Yucatecan culture and learn more about its attractions and tourist destinations, but they will not only find a space for healthy recreation but also an opportunity to establish commercial ties that promote the growth and positioning of local firms to different markets.

The administration of Vila Dosal has promoted the exhibition of Yucatan in the country and abroad, with events that are ideal to promote and position its tourist offer that allows an increase in visitors and, therefore, more and better benefits for those who depend on the sector. Likewise, to exhibit and market local products, in support of micro, small and medium-sized companies.

