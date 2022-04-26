Yucatan participates in the 36th edition of the Seatrade Cruise Global 2022

During the meeting, which is being held in Miami, Florida, from April 25 to 28, the aim is to attract more cruise ships to the state.

(SEFOTUR).-In order to attract more cruise ships and increase the arrival of tourists to the state that will accelerate economic growth, Yucatan began its participation in the Seatrade Cruise Global 2022, the main exhibition of the shipping industry of this type, which is taking place in Miami, Florida, from April 25 to 28.

On the instructions of Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal, the director of the Technical Secretariat of the Tourism Development Secretariat (Sefotur), Raúl Paz Noriega, participated in the first training sessions for tour operators on post-pandemic management, new ports, and good practices. in the sector.

The state office also held a series of meetings with representatives of shipping lines, which are operating in this area or plan to do so, such as MSC Cruises, where they are working to recover the arrivals that the health contingency stopped.

At that meeting, the directors of the firm requested information on the Height Port Expansion project, in order to prepare a plan for its collaboration with the Yucatan, for the following years.

As part of the day’s activities, Paz Noriega met with members of Virgin Voyages, Richard Branson’s luxury cruise line, promoter of space travel, to invite them to make Progreso part of their routes schedule.

Similarly, he held working meetings with executives and directors of important lines, including SSA Marine and SSA Mexico, RCCL and Celebrity Cruises, Silverseas Port Operations, Carnival, and American Queen Voyages, among others.

Within Seatrade Cruise Global 2022, the Yucatan delegation will also participate in the sessions “Dynamics of changes in post-pandemic excursions”, “Workshop 101 destinations”, “Keynotes on the state of the global cruise industry” and “The great recovery, the cruise industry and the partnership with governments empower the resilience of 2022”.

Other conferences such as “How the Covid changed operations”, “Automation and artificial intelligence in the maritime domain”, and “Focus on the growth of port capacity in the Caribbean and Mexico, are taking place with a view to expanding homeports and the delivery of cruises in North America.

Regarding cruise ship arrivals in Progreso, the recovery has been significant since the reactivation in July 2021.

From January to March of this year, a total of 28 vessels arrived in Progreso, for a total of 43,381 passengers.

