Yucatan could receive up to 4 intense hurricanes this 2022

This 2022 will be very active in terms of hurricanes, due to the meteorological phenomenon “La Niña”, which would be generating a tropical cyclone season in Yucatan above the average, which is 14 named systems, and this year 19 are expected.

Number of hurricanes this 2022

According to the first forecast issued by Dr. Philip Klozbacht, from Colorado State University in the United States, the following phenomena are expected during the hurricane season this year:

– 19 named tropical cyclones

– 5 moderate hurricanes category 1 and 2 Saffir Simpson scale

– 4 intense hurricanes category 3,4 and 5 Saffir Simpson scale

The Institutional Committee for the Attention of Extreme Meteorological Phenomena (Ciafeme) of the UADY, warned that the inhabitants of the Yucatan Peninsula should prepare for the worst scenario hoping for the best since it will be a rough tropical cyclone season.

Through a statement it was explained that it will not matter if the forecast says that one tropical cyclone or 20 will form, people must be prepared always, and foster a culture of prevention.

It is pointed out that in the last two years (2020 and 2021) Yucatan has not been affected by intense tropical cyclones, although there were some floodings due to the intense rains, so everyone should be prepared for the next tropical cyclone season, which will begin on next June 1.

Prevention of cyclones in Mérida

The Mérida City Council is working on different preventive actions in terms of civil protection before the start of the tropical cyclones season.

The head of the municipal office, Ignacio Gutiérrez Solís, reported that the staff is monitoring the city to verify the conditions of the shelters that would be enabled in the event of a contingency.

“We are already identifying the possible shelters that will be enabled and from this moment we start the proceedings so that they are in optimal conditions; We have direct links with the federal and state Public Education Secretariats, and internal links in the City Council for the issue of civil protection,” said the official.

