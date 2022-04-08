Young Meridanos are ready for the booster shot against COVID-19

In a survey carried out by local news webiste “Yucatanalamano” on young people over 18 years of age, they assured that they are ready for the third dose of the vaccine against COVID-19.
On April 7, the state government announced that the reinforcement will be administered from April 11 in Mérida, for those over 18 years of age.
The vaccination will require prior registration, and it is therefore that several interviewees were asked if they had already carried out this pre-registration, to which most of the respondents answered yes.
“Although the cases have already dropped, we have to continue vaccinating ourselves, so as not to give the virus an opportunity to attack us. Now it is calm, but this virus has already shown that it can mutate, and catch us off guard again,” said 25-year-old Daniela.
It will be from this April 11 that those over 18 years of age born in January and February can be vaccinated, and the application will continue for a week, in order of the month of birth.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
US Senate unanimously votes to suspend all commercial relations with Russia
The Senate on Thursday unanimously voted.
-
Public security will be increased in downtown Mérida during Easter
Next Friday the Holy Week holiday.
-
’50 people killed’ by Russian strike on a train station in Ukraine
Russian rocket attack on a Ukrainian.
-
Zelenskyy said Russia is planning new attacks on civilians around Ukraine, just like they did in Bucha
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russia was.
-
Scuba diver dies while exploring ‘the drop’ in the Florida Keys
For the second time in four.
-
SCJN OKs preference for state power plants
Mexico’s Supreme Court deemed constitutional Thursday.
-
Ukraine’s horrors show the importance of a free press reporting facts
Look at the pictures of the.
-
AMLO offers benefits to journalists
President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on.
-
More than half a million tourists have visited Chichen Itza in the first quarter of 2022
The archaeological zone of Chichen Itzá.
-
Luz María traveled from Chicago to Guadalajara to get a “liposuction” and ended up dead
Luz María Carrasco was 47 years.
Leave a Comment