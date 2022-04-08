Young Meridanos are ready for the booster shot against COVID-19

In a survey carried out by local news webiste “Yucatanalamano” on young people over 18 years of age, they assured that they are ready for the third dose of the vaccine against COVID-19.

On April 7, the state government announced that the reinforcement will be administered from April 11 in Mérida, for those over 18 years of age.

The vaccination will require prior registration, and it is therefore that several interviewees were asked if they had already carried out this pre-registration, to which most of the respondents answered yes.

“Although the cases have already dropped, we have to continue vaccinating ourselves, so as not to give the virus an opportunity to attack us. Now it is calm, but this virus has already shown that it can mutate, and catch us off guard again,” said 25-year-old Daniela.

It will be from this April 11 that those over 18 years of age born in January and February can be vaccinated, and the application will continue for a week, in order of the month of birth.

