Young man dies electrocuted in a Cenote near Hunucmá, Yucatán

A tragedy took place on Monday, April 4th, when a young man who went into a cenote in the municipality of Hunucmá died electrocuted.

Hunucmá, Yuc., April 04, 2022.- The young man, identified as Eric Euán, 20 years old, a native of this municipality, went with his friends to dive into the fresh waters of the cenote as the heat was intense that day.

Around 6:30 in the afternoon the unthinkable happened inside the “El Pocito del Abuelo” cenote, located on Calle 38 (between 19 and 21), in the Santa Rosa neighborhood, in this town, the now-deceased began to manipulate one of the lamps inside the cave but fell into the water and received an electrical shock of allegedly 110 volts.

The other bathers, feeling the electricity, began to get out of the water in terror. Unfortunately, there was nothing to do for the young “Chato” as he was known in town.

Paramedics from the municipal and state police and Red Cross personnel arrived minutes later as several people called 911, however, the young man died inside the cavern. Later, personnel from the Prosecutor’s Office and the forensic medical service arrived to remove the body.

For now, the circumstances of how the events occurred are unknown. Of course, there shouldn’t be any electrical cables providing power inside the cave, right next to the water.

People have to go down a metal ladder, the electrical installation inside the cave was made by locals, without

Finally, an alleged specialist from the CFE arrived on-site, after making a thorough review, stating that the cable involved does not belong to the CFE, so investigations will have to be made by the law enforcement corporations to determine responsibilities.

