Workers wanted in Playa del Carmen to remove sargassum making 9,000 pesos a month

Hands are needed to fight against sargassum in Playa del Carmen: 150 people ae requested by the local authorities to deal with the cleanup of sargassum on the main coasts of Playa del Carmen.

(Sipse).- Lourdes Varguez Ocampo, director of the Federal Maritime Terrestrial Zone (Zofemat), reported that it is a job offer due to the high arrival of algae with a salary of nine thousand pesos per month.

“For this hiring of people who want to be part of the Zofemat team, they can come to the Zofemat offices that are in the new municipal palace, on 125 Avenue (…) the salary is nine thousand pesos a month, with benefits”.

This group of people seeking to hire must join another team of more than 50 workers who carry out work to prevent the sargassum from reaching the beaches, where the impact began to worsen two weeks ago.

In this sense, he also called on the civil population to join these efforts.

The number of people that they are requiring, for now, will depend on the efficiency of a sargassum-collecting machine that they will test in the following days. In the event that the machinery does not meet expectations, they will have to hire up to 200 people to carry out the collection tasks.

“Anyone can apply for the job, well, we don’t get carried away by age or physical image, the other day we hired a 65-year-old man and he is a super-strong guy, he can work perfectly well, because he is in good health,” the official said.

On the other hand, at the beginning of the week, the installation of the anti-sargassum barrier began under the supervision of the Secretary of the Navy of Mexico.

Anchoring tasks were carried out at the pier on Constituyentes Avenue because the barrier will extend from the Playa del Carmen maritime terminal to the Cocoa Beach shelter zone, work that should be ready before Easter.

