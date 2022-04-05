Woman in wheelchair dies as she was run over by a truck at a pedestrian crossing in Bacalar

A woman in a wheelchair was killed by a truck at the pedestrian crossing of the federal highway, at the height of the town of Limones.
The tragedy occurred in the evening of Monday, April 4th, when the driver of a Hilux-type pick-up truck that was heading to the municipality of Felipe Carrillo Puerto did not see the woman who was crossing the road on her wheelchair and ran over her, probably due to the lack of lighting in that area.
The victim’s body was left lying on the pavement, where local residents tried to help her, without success, because she lost her life while waiting for the emergency services, it was preliminary reported.
Personnel from the National Guard and the Expert Services of the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) arrived at the site for the rigorous proceedings.
