“Video mappings” and Maya Ball Game “Pok ta Pok” are back in Mérida

Mérida is a benchmark for culture, identity, and traditions and during the week it offers different shows that allow you to get closer to traditions, learn about the history and relive it through music, dance, poetry, and visual technologies.

Mérida, Yucatán, April 4, 2022.- Starting this week, the video mapping shows “Dialogues of the Conquerors” and the representation of the Mayan ball game “Pok ta Pok” will be offered on Wednesdays and Saturdays, respectively, days in which they were originally held before the pandemic by the Covid 19, as part of the activities of the Merida Week organized by the Mérida City Council.

On Mondays, the representation of the Yucatecan Vaquería is held on the ground floor of the Municipal Palace. The members of the Headline, Youth, Representative, and Children’s Folkloric Ballets alternate each week to offer different proposals from one of the most deeply rooted traditions of Yucatan; the show is offered from 9 to 10 at night.

On Tuesdays, the ballroom dances are felt in the “Musical Remembrances” in the Parque de Santiago, starting at 8:30 p.m. The music is in charge of the Mérida City Hall Band directed by maestro Alfonso Martín Chi. That same day, the “Trova Tuesday” is offered, a program to praise Yucatecan songs by local trios and groups, in the “Silvio Zavala Vallado” Auditorium of the Mérida Olimpo Cultural Center, starting at 8:00 p.m.

On Wednesdays, the “Dialogues of the Conqueror” return to the facade of the Casa de Montejo Museum, from 8:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. The piece covers three moments: it begins with a video mapping in which the elements sculpted on the façade are explained, who the characters are, and why they are there through digital mapping. The second is a meeting between Francisco de Montejo and an indigenous man, a brief dialogue in which both discuss the events that led to the conquest of Yucatan and the foundation of Mérida. Finally, a folkloric tableau is presented with old sounds and syrups, with which the show ends.

The next day, the Parque de Santa Lucía, a space considered the heart of Trova music, is the venue for the traditional Yucatecan Serenade, featuring folkloric ballets, trios, soloists pass, and poetry. The show starts at 9 at night, ends an hour later, and has been held since 1965, captivating Meridians and foreigners.

On Friday, the projection of “Sacred Stones” on the facade of the Merida Cathedral, shows through a multimedia show the beginning of today’s culture based on the stones of the temple built in the heart of the Mayan city, between geometric shapes, glyphs, Spanish elements and light games that merge to show the two cultures. The show is presented twice starting at 8:00 p.m., lasts just over 20 minutes, and a poem in the Mayan language was recently added, which is heard at the beginning. The music, text, and images are original and were designed by Luis Ramírez.

On Saturdays, the representation of the ball game returns to the doors of the Cathedral, in charge of members of the Association of Indigenous and Traditional Games and Sports of Yucatan. It starts at 8 at night, lasts one hour, and during the presentation the purification ceremony of the place by a Mayan priest, dances, the Mayan ball game, and the farewell to the warriors are included. That same day “Mexican Night” is held at the Paseo de Montejo Remate, in which different cultural manifestations of the country are promoted through dance and music. The schedule is from 8:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. and ends with mariachi music.

All the activities of the Merida Week are free admission, without a ticket, however, there are controlled capacity and sanitary measures are applied when accessing the space, such as antibacterial gel, temperature taking, and the use of face masks during events. as measures to continue taking care of everyone’s health.

