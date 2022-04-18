Vendor arrested for selling beer with water at Tigres’ soccer game in Monterrey, Mexico

The UANL Tigres defeated Toluca Saturday on the Clausura 2022 tournament of Liga MX, and a vendor was caught on video mixing beer with water. The video went viral on social media.

The moment was shared on Twitter, where it can be seen how the vendor fills a plastic cup with beer mixing it with water.

Beer vendor arrested

After this situation was made visible, authorities proceeded to arrest the subject, who appeared handcuffed outside the stadium at the end of the game. The management department of the Tigres de la Universidad de Nuevo León stressed that they would not allow this type of action.

Tigres recovered the leadership of the competition (with 32 points) with a resounding 3-0 win over the Red Devils of Toluca.

@SancadillaNorte nos burlabamos de santos, y en butaca sur del volcán hay cerveza con agua de hielera pic.twitter.com/ilgr6f0lsC — ag (@agsaltillo) April 17, 2022

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments