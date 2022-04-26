Two minors reported missing in Tizimín were found by municipal police officers

Municipal Police officers located two minors who were reported missing by their mother.

The events were recorded in a property located on Calle 39 between 40 and 42 in the 8 Calles neighborhood of Tizimin.

Beatriz de Los Angeles C.K. requested the support of the Municipal Police agents because she said that her former sentimental partner took her two minor children from her property.

The woman indicated that the day before last Saturday, Carlos Martín M.R. and she had an argument.

However, on Sunday, when she woke up, she realized that her children, ages 7 and 9, and their belongings were not in the house.

The woman gave the police the description of the suspect’s vehicle. And she said that her ex-partner could have gone with the children to the port of El Cuyo. And so the police alerted the checkpoints.

Later, at the Moctezuma community of Tizimin, the Police detected the vehicle and detained it.

Inside were the minors, who were taken to the Municipal Polic headquarters for the corresponding clarification.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







