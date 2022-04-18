Triceratops attracts attention on the road from Tizimín to El Cuyo

The replica of a pre historic Triceratops, aboard a trailer, caused a sensation for children and adults in the city of Tizimin.
The dinosaur, whose destination was the port of El Cuyo, is part of a tourism project promoted by businessmen from Tizimin to open a Jurassic Park, 10 minutes from that port.
As reported, the replica will be located in the port´s new park for a week so that vacationers and locals can see and photograph it, as it is one of the new attractions at El Cuyo.
Darwin Chay, one of the promoters of the project, explained that next August they hope to complete the New Jurassic World park, which will house replicas of the dinosaurs whose fossils have been found in Mexico.
“It will be one of the largest parks in the Yucatan, and the purpose is for people to learn about the history of the extinction of the dinosaurs and their life on Earth,” he said.
In addition, it will be an entertainment site that will attract families with children.
The trailer that had the dinosaur on board stopped for a few minutes in the main park of Tizimin, which attracted dozens of children and people who took the opportunity to take some selfies.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
