Tragedy on the way to Cancun, one dead and two children in serious condition

One woman died and three people are seriously injured, including two minors, as a reult of the tragic accident that occurred on Monday on the Mérida-Cancún highway.

Carolina A.G., 26 years old, was the driver of a black Nissan Sentra that was heading to Cancun, but when she reached kilometer 95 of the federal highway she lost control of the vehicle, allegedly because she was speeding.

The vehicle collided with a mound of stones that was on one side of the asphalt strip.

In the back seat of the car, two minors were traveling as companions, who were seriously injured, and the woman on the co-pilot seat, who was only identified as Anita, lost her life.

Firefighters from the SSP, who arrived at the scene, carried out rescue work on the body, while paramedics from the state SSP helped the injured, who were transferred to the General Hospital Agustin O’Horan.

Other accidents in Yucatan

On Sunday, April 10, there were two serious accidents on federal highways, with a balance of material damage and two seriously injured.

The first event took place on the Mérida-Cancún free highway, Chemax-Xcan section, where a blue Nissan Micra was traveling from East to West.

However, due to the drunken state of the driver, E.H.M., 34 years old, he entered the opposite lane and collided with a gray Ford Fiesta, driven by PCM, 42, who was traveling with two companions.

The vehicle ended up overturned.

It was reported that P.C.M. and his companions were transferred to a hospital since they presented several contusions and open wounds on the extremities.

The Nissan Micra was partially destroyed. The driver was not seriously injured, and it was reported that he is an employee of the Mayan Train Project construction site in this area.

The other traffic incident occurred the night before last on the Tekom-Dzitnup highway.

D.C.M., 25, was driving a Nissan Tsuru from North to South and had barely gone a kilometer when he lost control of the vehicle and went off the road. The unit overturned in the brush.

D.C.M., complained of severe pain and was helped by paramedics from the SSP and transferred to the General Hospital of Valladolid.

