These are the recommendations to see the Solar Eclipse on Saturday, April 30th

One of the most amazing astronomical shows is coming, it is the Solar Eclipse that will occur on Saturday, April 30, 2022, which can be seen in some parts of the world; however, it is important to point out that looking directly at the Sun, during a Solar Eclipse, is very dangerous, so if you want to enjoy this astronomical event, you should take these recommendations into account.

How to see the Solar Eclipse?

1.- It is necessary to use special lenses with a filter that blocks the harmful rays of the Sun, which must have the ISO 12312-2 label; filters block ultraviolet and infrared solar radiation.

2.- Before putting on the special lenses, it is essential to make sure that the filter is in optimal conditions, that it has no damage, scratches, or perforations and that it is not older than three years.

3.- It is important not to observe the Solar Eclipse with a camera, smartphone, binoculars, telescopes, or any other optical device without a certified solar filter.

4.- If children want to witness the phenomenon, they must be under the supervision of a responsible adult and have adequate protection.

How to see the Solar Eclipse virtually?

Because not everyone has the opportunity to see this majestic phenomenon, NASA (National Aeronautics and Space Administration) will offer coverage through its YouTube channel, where it will broadcast live images of the Solar Eclipse.

Where will the April Solar Eclipse be seen?

According to NASA, the Solar Eclipse will be partial and can be seen from 5:30 p.m. in the southeast of the Pacific Ocean and in the southernmost region of South America, that is, in South American countries such as Argentina, Chile, Uruguay, Bolivia, Peru, and in some parts of Brazil and Colombia.

In this context, the National Institute of Astrophysics, Optics, and Electronics of Conacyt ensures that the first Solar Eclipse of the year will not be visible in Mexico.

