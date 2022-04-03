These are the Quintana Roo beaches endorsed by Cofepris

Just days before the Easter holiday season officially begins, the Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks (Cofepris) carried out a monitoring of the beaches of Quintana Roo and determined that they are suitable for the enjoyment of tourists.
The Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks (Cofepris) determined that the beaches in Cancun, Cozumel, Isla Mujeres, Riviera Maya, Tulum, and Costa Maya are suitable for recreational use and can be enjoyed without any risk.
The Cofepris report was based on an evaluation of 28 beaches of the state of Quintana Roo in the aforementioned six tourist destinations.
To determine if a point is in good condition, the authority takes samples of seawater and analyzes the amount of fecal Eterococci present, based on criteria stipulated by the World Health Organization (WHO).
“This surveillance is carried out by taking samples of seawater to determine the number of fecal enterococcus bacteria, considered the most efficient bacteriological indicator to evaluate the quality of seawater for recreational use,” announced the federal instance.
265 beaches in the country were evaluated by Cofepris
The pre-holiday sampling was carried out during March, prior to the start of the holidays. The guidelines indicate that when a beach is not suitable for recreational activities, signs must be placed indicating that swimming is not allowed.
In this sense, at the local level, each holiday season, Cofepris carries out tasks of monitoring, given the large influx of visitors who arrive at the country’s tourist destinations in Quintana Roo, with the intention of guaranteeing the health of users.
On this occasion, the Easter holiday season starts on April 9, and according to the projections of the tourism authorities, around three million tourists, mainly nationals, will arrive in Quintana Roo, maintaining hotel occupancies of up to 100%.
At the national level, 265 beaches were evaluated, of which, more than 90% came out with permitted levels and suitable for enjoyment, that is, they did not exceed 200 enterococci per 100 milliliters of water.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
