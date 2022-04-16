These are the cleanest beaches to visit in Yucatan, according to Semarnat

There are a total of 17 beaches in Yucatan that are within the category of healthy areas and perfect to visit during Easter
Through a sampling of water quality, the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources (Semarnat) carried out a measurement of clean beaches in Yucatan, where they reported from 0 to 200 NMP/100 ml Enterococci, considering that they are suitable to be visited.
During Easter and the upcoming summer holidays, the arrival of foreign tourists and those from the interior of the Republic tends to increase in Yucatan, choosing the beaches as the favorite places to enjoy their vacation.
In this positive category, according to the water quality sampling carried out by Semarnat, there are 17 beaches in 11 municipalities: Dzemul, Telchac Pueblo, Progreso, Celestún, Sisal (Hunucmá), Sinanché, Yobaín, Dzidzantún, Dzilam de Bravo. , Rio Lizards and Ixil.
The clean beaches are San Benito, Telchac I and II, Playa Progreso I, II, III and IV, Chelem I and II, Chuburná Puerto I and II, Chicxulub Puerto I and Chicxulub Puerto, Celestún, Sisal, San Crisanto, Chabihau, Santa Clara, Dzilam Puerto, San Felipe, Río Lagartos, Las Coloradas and El Cuyo.
These are the main ports of Yucatan, which, according to the antecedents, have not changed their position, that is, the local beaches are within the category of healthy and adequate areas to take advantage of them this season, without any fear.
Generally, the stay in these ports is of local people. However, on these dates families from other parts of the country usually visit Yucatan attracted by the tranquility, its traditions, its gastronomy, and of course the sea and the beach.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
