The Yucatan Peninsula is free of drought in 100% of its territory

Thanks to the active season of cold fronts and the past rains that fell in the area, until last April 15 the three states of the Yucatan Peninsula remain with 100 percent of the surface free of drought, according to the Drought Monitor of Mexico, which periodically updates the National Meteorological Service (SMN) the National Water Commission (Conagua).
(Sipse).- According to the document that can be consulted on smn.conagua.gob.mx, unlike other areas of the country, the southeast region appears on the map with a gray surface, which reflects that it is free of drought in recent weeks.
The document specifies that during the first fortnight of April 2022, rains above the average were observed in the southeast of the country and the Yucatan Peninsula, due to the passage of cold fronts 39, 40, 41, and 42. Therefore, said region remains free from any dryness or drought conditions.
On the other hand, the category of abnormally dry (D0) increased in portions of Nuevo León and Tamaulipas, as well as in Guanajuato, Hidalgo, central Veracruz, Puebla, Mexico City, Tlaxcala, Oaxaca and Chiapas. In addition, the increase in areas with moderate to severe drought (D1 to D2) continued in the northwest, central north, east, and west.
Regarding extreme and exceptional drought (D3 and D4), these increased in the north and northeast of the country.
Conagua also specified that as of April 15, 2022, the area with moderate to exceptional drought (D1 to D4) was 53.25 percent at the national level, that is, 7.24 percent higher than what was quantified as of March 31. of the same year.
13 zones throughout the nation present 100 percent of its surface free of drought.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
