The use of the facemasks will be optional in Campeche

“As our Governor has invited said, little by little we should let go the use of facemasks,” said the Campeche State Secretary of Tourism, Mauricio Arceo Piña, confirming that the use of masks will no longer be mandatory.

“The use of masks will be at the will of each person in the tourist sites of the state”, assured the head of the Secretary of Tourism (Sectur) of Campeche, Mauricio Arceo Piña.

The official indicated that the population must begin to return to their normal lives so that tourists who visit the State will make the decision whether or not to use the mask in open spaces.

“I believe that little by little, we should stop using the mask in open spaces as indicated by the health authorities, “said the official.

He recalled that the decrease in the number of confirmed positive cases provides the necessary conditions to reduce the use of face masks in public spaces.

For her part, Governor Layda Sansores San Román, a little over two weeks ago, indicated that the use of face masks will be optional in open spaces, such as parks, streets, and squares, among others. Meanwhile, Mauricio Arceo made the decision to adhere to this invitation, for which he indicated that, in the case of archaeological sites, visitors will be able to enter without a face mask.

The governor acknowledged that, in Campeche, there is still a very marked dependency on the use of face masks by citizens, but she also made emphasis on the fact that care must prevail. such as correct handwashing, the constant application of antibacterial gel, and keeping a safe distance at all times.

