The successful return of “Evenings by the Sea” to the port of Progreso, Yucatán

The event that was attended by the municipal president of Progreso, Julián Zacarías Curi, accompanied by his wife Alma Gutiérrez Novelo.

(TYT).- “Tonight we were able to enjoy an evening like we used to, entire families shared beautiful memories and we finally fulfilled our goal, which is the recovery of public spaces and the gradual reactivation of the economy in Progreso,” said Zacarías Curi.

With good attendance, both citizens of Progreso and national and international tourists, at 6:00 p.m. the concert started on the deck of the chocolate pier to pay a tribute to Mexican singer Luis Miguel, in the voice of guest artist Javier Alcalá.

During the event, attendees enjoyed live music, the sale of snacks, a unique decoration, as well as the other attractions offered by the renovated international boardwalk.

Simultaneously to this event, the “Bohemian Night” was also held in the house of culture, in which there were special guests who, to the rhythm of the Trova, enlivened the visit of the public.

Finally, the mayor thanked the good response to this type of event and invited all Yucatecans to continue visiting the port and its beach communities.

