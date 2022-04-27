The State government provides support to transform the lives of Yucatecans

With the delivery of support for beekeepers and local producers, as well as actions to dignify the homes of the most unprotected Yucatecans, the Government of Mauricio Vila Dosal continues to transform the lives of hundreds of families across the state.

On a work tour of Tepakán, Mauricio Vila Dosal, together with the host mayor, Weyler Aarón Coral Manrique, delivered 1,000 improved banana plants of the Roatán variety, which will allow greater production and better quality of the fruit.

In this regard, the head of the Rural Development Secretariat (Seder), Jorge Díaz Loeza, explained that this program contemplates the delivery of 3 copies per family of these cloned plants from tissue cultures, which, when grown, will be able to be transplanted to form plantations of this fruit, which today has a high price in the market.

For Amelia Reyes Pool, a beneficiary of this program, the specimens represent an opportunity to increase the production of her orchard, which, in addition to selling it for extra income, is used to feed her family.

“It is a very good support, it is in us to know how to take advantage of it, take care of it so that it grows and we can start taking out suckers, which we can later sell and have a little extra money, or we can make our plantations; In my case, I have several types of plants in my yard that, sometimes, my neighbors come to ask me for fruit or I sell them in the market”, highlighted the woman, head of her household, made up of her 4 children and her mother.

During his tour of this demarcation, the Governor verified the benefits of the Support Program for the Acquisition of Beekeeping Equipment, with which a total of 25,000 complete boxes of the species are granted, to increase the infrastructure of the sector, for the benefit of 5,000 men and women who work for it.

Said scheme consists of 2 types of packages, one with 5 wooden boxes and the other with 10, through the exercise of 11 million pesos, with which the state volume could be increased to 750 tons per year.

In that sense, Díaz Loeza recalled that 2020 was a very difficult year for beekeepers, since, due to the storms and hurricanes that hit the state, around 60,000 hives were lost, so today, what they need most producers is equipment to get back the amounts they had in previous years.

“In 2021, the production of honey was increased to 9,000 tons and, this year, we want to exceed 10,000 tons, since honey, today, has a very good price and commercialization; With this support from the State Government, I am sure that we will achieve it to continue being the number 1 producer of honey in the country”, he remarked.

To dignify the quality of life of families, reduce overcrowding, and reduce open-air fecalism, together with the head of the Social Development Secretariat (Sedesol), Roger Torres Peniche, the Governor delivered 10 housing actions between bathrooms and rooms, in which resources were spent for one million pesos, reaching a total of 41 works, with a value of 3.5 million pesos, in this municipality.

Vila Dosal and the head of the Secretariat for Women (Semujeres), María Cristina Castillo Espinosa, inaugurated the Municipal Institute for Women, where legal, psychological and social care is offered to citizens and their families who have been victims of violence domestic.

There, the Governor gave instructions to the director of the new space, Nelsi Margeli Chan Chan, to start promotional work so that more Yucatecans can receive both advice and training to promote their empowerment in society.

