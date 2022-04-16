The price of gasoline in Mérida now exceeds 22 pesos per liter

Magna gasoline again jumped the barrier of 22 pesos at service stations on the outskirts of Mérida, a situation that has been recorded in various parts of Mexico and the world.

The price of Magna gasoline again jumped the barrier of 22 pesos; yesterday it was for sale at 22.18 per liter and until a few days ago it was at 21.99, according to what was observed at service stations in Mérida, Yucatán.

The gas stations that offer the most expensive prices are generally located on the outskirts of Mérida. The first was detected in Periférico Norte, on Calle 11 No. 349; another on Calle 11 No. 312 between 12-C and 16, near the North Peripheral Ring; another at the entrance to Ciudad Caucel, on Calle 23 with the Periférico highway, and one closer to Nueva Kukulcán (Federal Highway No. 180).

In all cases, the price is 22.18 pesos. However, most of the gas stations in Mérida offer the public a liter of Magna at 21.49 pesos.

According to financial analysts, the rise in gasoline exceeded February’s inflation. The increase was 20 cents per liter, equivalent to 1% per month when general prices for the period grew 0.8%.

The cost is also attributed to the record inflation of 8.5% in March due to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. This could affect the costs of the processed fuel that returns to Mexico.

Regarding fuel price speculation, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador recently announced that this situation is already being reviewed and incentives are given to distributors, which are not reflected in the final prices to consumers.

