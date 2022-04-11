The Mayor of Mérida asks CFE to provide 24-hour attention during blackouts

Through Ayuntatel, in just one day and during the hours of that attention unit, more than 300 reports have been received.
The Mérida City Council urged the CFE to have a 24-hour service to stop the frequent “blackouts” in the city.
The municipal government received more than 300 reports of power failures in different neighborhoods across the “White City”, in less than 24 hours.
As we have reported, residents of different areas of the city have been forced to block streets to demand the presence of workers from the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) and to resolve the constant supply failures.
Through social media, there are constant complaints or public denunciations of “blackouts” in various parts of the city, north, south, east, and west. And of course, these shortages also affect internet and telephone services, causing losses to businesses.
Interviewed in this regard, the mayor of Mérida, Renán Barrera Concha, reported that they maintain constant communication with the CFE, to which they have suggested having 24-hour surveillance so that power is immediately restored when it fails.
“The CFE is always working on the restoration of the sectors, we know that there is a significant number of homes that were left without power and we are in permanent contact through the Directorate of Public Services so that the power can be restored as soon as possible,” the mayor said.
“We are asking for 24-hour surveillance because these days is when the blackouts and fires start, caused by a large number of people turning on their A/C units to mitigate the heat and causing an overload,” Renán Barrera concluded.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
