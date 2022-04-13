The Jurassic Trail to become Chicxulub Puerto’s main attraction on Semana Santa

The Jurassic Trail became an economic trigger for the Chicxulub Puerto police station because, despite the fact that it has not yet been inaugurated, numerous visitors arrive every day, said the municipal commissioner, Miguel Ángel Canul Durán.

(El Diario de Yucatán).- Chicxulub Puerto is located about seven kilometers east of this city. The entrance to the Jurassic Trail is at the end of the Progreso-Chicxulub bypass, at kilometer 30 of the Chicxulub Puerto-Chicxulub Pueblo highway.

In the roundabout of the junction, and near the Meteorite gas station, the skeleton of a dinosaur was placed, which attracts the attention of the passers-by who come every day to see it.

Canul Durán explained that with the Jurassic Path the port “is going up”.

“The impact of this tourist attraction is tremendous and beneficial for the community since visitors come to admire the dinosaurs from the outside, then pass through Chicxulub on their way to the beach, and walk along the fishing pier, where at the entrance there is also a dinosaur,” he said.

“All this is going to be reflected in the economy of the inhabitants of the port, the businesses are going to have more income; food stalls, restaurants, markets, the pier, are going to generate a greater economic spill that benefits the whole community”, he added.

According to the municipal commissioner, the benefits of the tourist attraction are seen since the construction and installation of the first figures began.

He recalled that after the project spread on social networks, many walkers began to come to see the dinosaurs and then tour the port.

“There are businesses that were recently installed when the construction of the Jurassic Trail began; it is expected that they will open on Semana Santa, ”he concluded.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments