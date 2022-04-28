Successful business day for the promotion of the tourism sector of Progreso and Yucatán

Progreso is positioned as a complete tourist destination to receive more cruise passengers from all over the world.

On his second day at Seatrade Cruise Events, Mayor Julián Zacarías Curi continues to negotiate the arrival of more cruise lines to the port of Progreso in order to continue promoting the development of the municipality and increase the economic benefit of the State.

As one of the first results of this day, the mayor, along with the Technical Secretary of Tourism Development Raúl Paz Noriega, confirmed the arrival of more cruises of different classes with the Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd shipping line, this in the remainder of the year.

Likewise, the mayor met with Vicenzo Pacilè, Controller of Port Costs of Silver Sea, about the intention of considering our port as the main destination and increasing visits, not only to the port but also to other destinations.

On the other hand, in talks with Richard Pruitt, Vice President of Environmental Operations of Carnival Cruise, the alternatives were discussed to manage the donation of pre-owned items, such as beds, lounge chairs, televisions, and others, which due to company policies have to be renewed every 3 months.

These items are in perfect condition and there was talk about the possibility of getting these resources to those who need them most.

In addition, with Julio de León, Director of Mobility, and Brett B. Milutin, Deputy Executive Director of the Port of Galveston, as well as Michael Woody, Head of the Visit Galveston Tourism Office, a round table was held to analyze future alliances. and strategies for the promotion of the ports before the tourist offer in order to attract a greater influx of ships.

Given the good outlook, Zacarías Curi said he was proud to represent the port of Progreso, as it has advanced vigorously, becoming an increasingly competitive city.

“Progreso is a port that is moving towards a very promising future, all this thanks to the work and unconditional support of the Governor of the State, Mauricio Vila Dosal, we will continue to promote a synergy that benefits us Yucatecans in search of a better future,” he concluded.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments