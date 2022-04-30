Starbucks celebrates 20 years in Mexico

Committed to the ethical purchase of coffee, for the well-being of people and the planet, as well as empowering coffee growers, Starbucks celebrates another year of history in Mexico and under the premise that a cup of coffee will always be the ideal reason to connect with people, the company recounts their arrival in tour country.

“The first Mexican grain that Starbucks acquired in the 90s, long before opening the first store in the country, came from Chiapas. Since then, we have joined forces with Mexican coffee growers, whose passion and dedication for coffee can be seen in every bean that is grown and arrives at our stores”, he quotes in a statement.

Its approach includes responsible purchasing practices, support for coffee producers and social responsibility standards for suppliers, and environmental programs, such as PRÁCTICAS C.A.F.E, a global model of ethical supply in the industry that was born in Chiapas in 2004, and that measures coffee farms according to economic, social and environmental criteria, all designed to promote transparent, profitable and sustainable coffee farming practices, while protecting the well-being of coffee farmers and workers, their families and their communities.

Another of its initiatives is the Starbucks Producer Support Center in Mexico, inaugurated in 2016 in Chiapas, where agronomists and quality experts work alongside coffee growers, sharing tools and information to help them increase productivity and coffee quality in their lands, with a view to improving their livelihoods.

A sustainable future for a coffee

As a company that buys 3% of the world’s coffee, of which more than half comes from Latin America, Starbucks understands that the future is tied to the future of producers and their families.

As part of its support programs for coffee growers and their communities, Todos Sembramos Café stands out, which was born in 2014 with the aim of helping Mexican coffee producers replace diseased coffee crops, through the donation of tolerant coffee plants.

The success of Todos Sembramos Café, from Starbucks Mexico, inspired the creation of the “100 Million Trees Commitment” program of Starbucks Coffee Company in the United States; Together, both programs have distributed more than 20 million coffee plants among Mexican producers.

In 2016 The Starbucks Foundation, in conjunction with Conservation International, launched a multi-year project in Oaxaca to demonstrate that it is feasible to grow single-origin coffee with a net positive impact. This project has generated positive results for farmers and communities in the region, in addition to contributing to water conservation in the state, by improving shade management for local coffee trees, preserving endemic wildlife, and diversifying food and income.

Two years later, in 2018, coffee prices fell below production costs, and Starbucks, through the Emergency Relief Fund, sponsored up to 20 million to support more than 8 thousand Mexican producers from different parts of the world. world, such as El Salvador, Nicaragua, and Guatemala, subsidizing their income during the following harvest season.

Recently, with the support of the Starbucks Coffee Company Producer Support Center and the Fund for Peace I.A.P., Starbucks installed an ecological wet coffee mill in Puebla, which will benefit more than 9,600 cooperative coffee growers per year.

With more than three decades of history in Mexico, Starbucks recognizes the work of its employees and the preference of its customers and is committed to continuing to seek to provide an unparalleled experience through each cup of coffee.

