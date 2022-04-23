Security is reinforced on the Progreso boardwalk

To reinforce once again the surveillance and protection of locals and visitors in Progreso, Mayor Julián Zacarías Curi implemented through the Directorate of Public Safety and Traffic, a permanent module for the care of minors and lost citizens.
In that sense, the mayor in the company of the Deputy Director of this corporation Ana Cristina González Dorantes, visited the module located in the tourist police offices in the crater museum, which will be providing attention 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
The operations are in charge of 3 female officers belonging to the prevention team, who are in charge of the protection and care of minors or, where appropriate, citizens.
3 female agents of the prevention team are in charge of the protection and care of minors, it should be noted that the enclosure has everything necessary to care for children.
Given this strategy, 3 forms of work have been deployed:
• When a minor goes missing, the entire team goes in search of him
• Surveillance patrols are implemented to identify missing minors.
• The children are placed under the custody of the authorities, and then work is done on the search for their relatives.
During the operation for the vacation period, the module assisted 15 minors in this situation, in conjunction with personnel from the Ecological Police, Blue Flag lifeguards, and the Red Cross.
“We are reinforcing all the necessary strategies so that the attention to visitors is effective and functional since security is a very important issue not only during the holiday season, that is why from now on we will have this module so that families can feel safe”, stated Zacarías Curi.
Finally, the mayor called on visitors and parents to collaborate with the authorities and be aware of their children, in addition to maintaining prevention measures for Society and Government together, joining efforts for citizens, and avoiding mishaps.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
